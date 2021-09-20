ELIZABETHTON - Kitty Ruth Akers Whitaker, 74, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 in the Hermitage Health Center after an extended illness. She was born September 9, 1947 in Bristol, Tennessee to the late James William & Elizabeth Reed Akers. She had lived most of her life in Carter County. Kitty was a graduate of Tennessee High School and Tennessee Tech. She was a Press Carrier for 13 years in the Stoney Creek Community. Kitty loved working cross word puzzles, watching wrestling and westerns on Television. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Whitaker, her brothers: William Akers, Lynn Akers and Frank Akers. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Deanna Whitaker who passed away at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her sons: Stacy Whitaker, Elizabethton and Clarence Whitaker and wife Tina, Kingsport. Her Brothers: Robert Akers and wife JoAnn, Bristol,, Tenn.Seven Grandchildren: Abby Gladden, Sylvia Gilbert, Molly Gladden, Dustin Whitaker, Jessica Whitaker, Brian Whitaker and Jacob Tipton. Six Great Grandchildren; Shayla Carrier, Braylee Carrier, Dredin Donald, Noriah Donald , Evelyn Whitaker and Bryan Townsend.
A. Memorial Service for Kitty will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Brandon Young officiating. Music will be provided by Harmony Free Will Baptist Church Choir. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carter County Constables and employees and staff of the Carter County School System. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Hermitage Health Center and the Staff of Caris Hospice. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitaker family