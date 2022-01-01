ELIZABETHTON - Kit Carson McQueen, age 78, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home. Kit was born in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Walter Eli McQueen and Mary Irene Farthing McQueen. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Midge” McQueen; a son, Kit Brian McQueen; and a great grandson, Timothy James Vaughn.
Kit was a loving father, papaw, husband and brother and a member of Big Springs Church of Christ. He was self-employed and a bus driver and a member of the Moose Lodge and the Roan Mountain Masonic Lodge. Kit enjoyed camping with family and traveling the country.
Those left to cherish Kit’s memory include one son, Christopher Gene McQueen and wife Dorothy; a daughter, Donna Vaughn and husband Jimmy; his grandchildren, Channa Williams, Brandi (Donny) Estep, Josh (Cassie) Vaughn, Skylar McQueen and Christian McQueen; four great grandsons, Ky-Ream Desselle, Edgar Estep, Oliver Vaughn and soon to be, Owen Vaughn; one brother, Walter Porter McQueen; a sister, Margaret Hughes; and a lifelong friend, Tommy Lyle.
A service to celebrate the life of Kit Carson McQueen will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, January 3, 2021 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home with Pastor Glen Layfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Rominger, Skylar McQueen, Josh Vaughn, Donny Estep, Tim Ward, Danny McQueen, Ky-Ream Desselle and Jimmy Vaughn. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Tuesday.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice doctors, staff and nurses for their loving care given to Kit during his illness.
Those that prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in honor of Kit.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve McQueen family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.