JOHNSON CITY - Kirk Daniel Dean, 66 of Johnson City went to be with the Lord on a beautiful snowy morning Sunday, February 7, 2021 with loving family by his side.
Kirk had worked for Mapes Piano Strings in Elizabethton for many years. He was an avid fisherman, previous member of the Watauga Masonic Lodge #622 and a Cleveland Browns fan. He loved cutting up with everyone he loved to laugh and make others laugh. He also enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandbabies.
He was the late son of Ivan Dean and Virginia Lewis Dean. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his former wife and the mother of his children, Carol Harding Dean.
Survivors include a daughter, Adeline Brandy Church and her husband, Davy along with the light of his life his grandbabies Brooklyn and Kaydence Church of Kingsport; a son, Robert Dean of Liverpool New York; two brothers, Joel Dean and Norman Dean both of Elizabethton along with a very special friend Wayne Campbell of Johnson City.
He did not wish to have a public service but a private celebration of life will be conducted at a later date in the summer.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to JCMC ER as well as the staff on 5400, Greystone Healthcare Center and Amedisys Hospice in Elizabethton for their compassion and care.
In lieu of, flowers can be sent to his daughter Adeline Brandy Church at 536 Old Beason Well Rd, Kingsport Tennessee 37660. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. 423-928-2245