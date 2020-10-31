Kirby Lee Blalock was born on January 7, 1944, and lost his battle with cancer on October 28, 2020. He died peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife, Brenda. Kirby was a veteran of the Vietnam War, a highly respected businessman, a beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather. Through the course of his illness, the support provided by his church (Upper Shell Creek Christian Church), the help given by his wonderful and generous friends and neighbors, and towards the end; his compassionate hospice care was instrumental in helping Brenda with the noble task of shepherding Kirby through this, and helping him to stay happy and peaceful at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruby Blalock; his brother, Herman Blalock and sister, Ginger Blalock. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (and their furry friends Serene, Freida, Blossom, and Little Bit); his sister, Phyllis Dunn; his brothers, Donald Chapman and Rodney Blalock; his children, Stacey Blalock and her husband Chris Bichler, Eric Blalock and his wife Czarena Crofcheck; four grandchildren, Zoe, Claire, Quinn, Kelden and many nieces and nephews.
An inurnment will be held at Mountain Home Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Due to COVID restrictions the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Kirby’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarrior.org) or the Glioblastoma Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org).
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.