Isaiah 41:10
Don’t be afraid for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged for I am your God.
Kimberly Nicole Penix Lunceford, 25, Piney Flats went home to be with her Lord Saturday,
September 05, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 3, 1995 in Johnson City. Kim was a graduate of Sullivan East High School. She loved spending time with her family, shopping, and decorating at Christmas. She had a big heart and loved to give to everyone. She was a member of the Tri-Cities Church of God. She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers: Shirley Smith and Ann Oakes and her Grandfather: Raymond Penix.
Survivors include her husband: Curtis Lunceford. Her Parents: Terry & Cindy Penix, Piney Flats. Her in Laws: Kit & Lisa Lunceford. Her Maternal Grandfather: David Surcey, Piney Flats, her paternal Grandparents: Betty & Donald Penix, Fall Branch, A Sister: Ashley (Brandon) Woods, Elizabethton. A special Nephew: Brayden Woods. Several special aunts, uncles & cousins and her cat Max.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Kimberly Lunceford will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Tri-Cities Church of God with Pastor Richard Bawgus officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Tri-Cities Church of God. Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Edgefield Cemetery, Piney Flats, The family would like to express a special “ Thank You” to the Doctors and Staff at St. Jude Hospital who have been a blessing to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Kimberly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-side www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and Friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Penix-Lunceford Family.