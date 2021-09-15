FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Kimberly Michelle Satterfield, age 34, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, a daughter of Russell Dean Satterfield and Kristi Renee Salyers Casey. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Patricia Ann Satterfield; and maternal grandfather, Sherman Harrington Salyers.
Kimberly was of the Baptist faith and was an artistic drawer. She loved drawing and was known for her beautiful work on many things.
She is survived by her mother, Kristi Casey and husband David; son, Roderick Trevor Woodard; one sister, Julie Ann Satterfield; half-brother, Dean Willis Casey; paternal grandfather, Jack Wesley Satterfield; maternal grandmother, Mary Jewel Dorton; and one niece and two nephews, Elizabeth Ann Cowan, Ethan Michael Cowan, and Luke Xavier Smith.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow at 12:00 PM in Section 19 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with John Cottle officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Satterfield family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Ms. Kimberly Michelle Satterfield and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.