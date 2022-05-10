GRAY - Kimberly Kaye Bonner aged 61 years, of Gray, passed away Monday morning on May 9, 2022, at her home due to cardiopulmonary issues. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she lived in Kingsport since 1973, before moving to Gray. Kimberly was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School in 1979 and attended ETSU for early childhood development. She worked as an Instructional Assistant in the Washington County School System. Kimberly was a member of Strong Tower Baptist Church in Johnson City where she was actively involved in the deaf ministry.
She is survived by her husband, Robert N. “Bobby” Bonner Jr. of the home; son, Grant Bonner of the home; parents, James and Rosemary Pleasant of Kingsport; sister, Michelle Pierce and husband, Herby of Roanoke, VA; sisters-in-law, Deborah Bonner and Patricia Bonner Vilas; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Strong Tower Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Strong Tower Baptist Church, 1022 Old Stage Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
