ELIZABETHTON - Kimberly Gail Hammer, age 48, of Elizabethton, Tennessee died Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home.
Kimberly was born on September 9, 1972 in Johnson City to Samuel Earl and Barbara Jean Scalf Hammer.
Kimberly was a graduate of Science Hill High School and she attended ETSU. She participated in Junior ROTC. She worked at Dairy Queen during her school years and she was currently employed by Quality Inn.
She was a member of Eastview Freewill Baptist Church.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk R. Everhardt; maternal grandparents, Rev. John and Ruby Bowers Scalf; and paternal grandparents, Rev. Samuel Dennis and Sarah Austin Hammer; and niece, Sarah M. Hammer.
Those left to cherish Kimberly’s memory include her parents, Samuel Earl and Barbara J. Hammer; daughter, Laura E. Ramsey; son, John H. Ramsey; grandson whom she loved very much, Wesley Money (Noah Ramsey); sister, Belinda J. Hammer; brother, William E. “Bill” (and Scarlet) Hammer; and several nieces and nephews.
Kimberly’s family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service immediately following the visitation, beginning at 8:00 p.m, under the direction of Rev. Gary Hodges and Rev. Randy English. The funeral will also be live-streamed on the Morris-Baker website, under Kimberly’s obituary page and it will be available to view for 90 days. The committal service will take place the following day, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home no later than 11:50 a.m. to process to the cemetery. Pallbearers will include Bill Hammer, Isaac Hammer, John Ramsey, Chad Abel, Thomas Williams, and Harold Scalf. The committal service will be uploaded to the Morris-Baker website under Kimberly's obituary page, by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
