JOHNSON CITY - Kimberley Diane Johnson, age 56, of Johnson City, TN passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of Beulah Blevins Hambrick and the late John David Hambrick.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her two special cousins, Wes Hambrick and Garry Hambrick. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 30 years, Jerry Johnson, of the home; son, Matthew Scott and wife Brandy; daughter, Madison Johnson and husband Caleb; two grandchildren, Tristen Scott and Izabelle Johnson; three sisters, Susan Pope and husband Rick, Vanessa Holsclaw and husband Jeff, Debbie Harrison and husband Sam; special friends, Chelcie Ricker, April Ford and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service for Kimberley Diane Johnson will be held at a later date.