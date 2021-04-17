JOHNSON CITY - Kevin Wayne Hathaway, 63, of Johnson City died unexpectedly at his home on April 11, 2021.
He was born April 7, 1958.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Hathaway and a sister, Kimberly Hathaway.
He is survived by his mother Mavis Hathaway. His son Kevin James Hathaway (Stephanie) and granddaughter Haley. A sister, Kelly Chatman. One nephew, Jameson Chatman (Brandy), 2 great-nieces Madison and Marley Chatman and 1 great nephew Cillian Chatman and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later time.