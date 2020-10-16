BLOUNTVILLE - Kevin S. Bryan, 55, of Blountville, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Captiva Island, Florida.
Born in Newport News, VA, Kevin was raised in Wilmington, NC and was the son of Robert Earl and Davia Joell Bryan.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from ETSU.
Kevin was a proud, 29-year employee of Eastman Chemical. He loved his job and the people he worked with.
He was an active member of Calvary Church, Boones Creek, where he and his wife led a “crew”.
Kevin was an avid golfer and talented cook that loved to bring people together. He loved the water, boating, and spending time on the coast. He loved the Lord, listening to praise and worship music, and he had a servant’s heart.
In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by: his wife, Yvette Z. Bryan, of the home; two daughters, Sydney Bryan, of Charlotte, and Shayne Ryan, and her husband Tyler, of Spokane, WA; son, Benjamin Bryan, of Johnson City; granddaughter, Charlsie Ryan, of Spokane, WA; three step-sons, Heath Ricker, Cole Ricker, and Luke Slagle, all of Johnson City; and several wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family of Kevin S. Bryan will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Calvary Church, 178 Pickens Bridge Rd, Johnson City. The funeral service will immediately follow at 5:30 pm with Pastor Robbie Hilton officiating. Pallbearers will be: Richard Waycaster, Kevin Compton, Brandon Douglas, Gary Hobbs, Andy Bledsoe, Martin Aigner, and Scott Roller. Reece Hill will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Committal services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:50 am Monday for those services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK, 74006.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Bryan family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Bryan family. (423) 282-1521