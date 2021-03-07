STOCKRIDGE, GA - Kevin Lee Holbrook, 49, of Stockbridge, GA passed away February 28, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Johnson City, TN in 1971 and moved to Atlanta, GA in 1985. He is graduated from Morrow High School.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and grandparents Woodrow and Sylvia Sutherland, and his paternal grandparents Jimmy and Mahala Holbrook.
He leaves behind his parents, Joe and Libby Holbrook of Cosby, TN; His sister Susan Bacon Boggess of McDonough, GA; brother Rick and his wife Carolyn Holbrook of Jonesborough, TN; His daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Joseph Cox; His daughter and son-in-law Morgan Brown and Colin Chapman of Concord, NC; Grandchild Abagail Cox. He also leaves behind a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Kevin loved to fish and hunt, and especially loved going to the family hunting cabin in Johnson County, TN. He also loved crappy fishing on Lake Yale in Eustis, FL.
A huge thanks to Daphne and Sacred Journey Hospice for taking loving care of Kevin during his struggle, and to his special friend Rick Womack.
A graveside service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN on Friday March 12th at 1 PM with Pastor Greg Davis presiding.