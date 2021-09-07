ELIZABETHTON - Kevin Dale “Giraffe” Grindstaff, age 49, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Daniel Shay Grindstaff and Edith Berry Grindstaff. Giraffe worked on the assembly line for Snap-On-Tools. He enjoyed softball and going to car shows.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, a grandson, Cale Haynes. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Peggy Grindstaff, of the home; son, Grayson Grindstaff, of the home; two daughters, Brittany Haynes and husband Christopher, of Elizabethton and Taylor Grindstaff; five grandchildren, Sophia, Shaylynn, Connor, Brylei and Christopher Kai; beloved pets, Kronos and Kaya; brother, Daniel Grindstaff and wife Maddie, of Johnson City; two sisters, Melinda Rupert and husband Jim, of Blairsville, GA and Paula Holloway and husband Doug, of Telford, TN; special brother-in-law, Michael Payne, of the home and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A gathering of friends for Kevin Dale “Giraffe” Grindstaff to celebrate his life will be between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the college fund for his son, Grayson at Knoxville TVA Bank, 2004 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Grindstaff family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.