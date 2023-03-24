Kerry Allen Musick, age 75, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital after a knee replacement on Friday. Kerry was born on August 18, 1947 in Bristol, VA. He was the youngest son of the late Louise Franklin Musick and Sam Jack Musick of Bristol. Kerry was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wayne Musick, and several aunts and uncles.

Kerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen, and his cherished and devoted daughter, Jean Marie Musick. He is also survived by sister-in-law Sue Finchum and brother-in-law James Finchum; nephews and nieces: Alan Musick, Eric Musick, Andrew Finchum and wife Dawn, T.J. Musick Horton and husband Kevin; and great-nephews and great-nieces: Eleeza Landon, Annika, Melody, Aria, Willow, and River Musick; and Rebecca, Katelynn, Matthew, and Ethan Finchum.

