ERWIN - Kenneth Woodward, age 85, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 30, 1936, to the late Jake and Minnie Ledford Woodward. Kenneth lived most of his life in Erwin.
He retired from Morrill Motors where he worked as a Machinist for many years. Kenneth was of the Baptist Faith, attending churches in Erwin until his health declined. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Kenneth loved guns and deer hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Cecil and Lynn Woodward; three sisters: Hazel Price, Wilma Foster and Louise Jones.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of thirty-eight years, Lynn Watts Woodward; one daughter, Cathy Lee and husband, Darrell, Jonesborough; one granddaughter, Avreyl “Amy” Neff, of the home; one brother, Ray Woodward and wife, Polly, Erwin; two sisters: Alma Simmons and husband, Bill, Erwin, Mary Napia and husband, Vince, Palm Bay, FL; sister-in-law, Cathy Odum, Bluff City; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Reverend Harold Lewis and Reverend Donnie Harris will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. Friday.
