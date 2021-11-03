ELIZABETHTON - Kenneth Wayne Williams, age 76, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at his residence. Kenneth was born in Elizabethton to the late Harry Burgie and Ina Wilson Williams. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Michelle Williams.
Kenneth was a proud United States Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was an electrical technician at ITT in Gray and also worked at Watauga Industries. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening – especially roses, fishing, telling jokes and loved his dogs.
Those left to cherish Kenneth’s memory include his wife, Diane Williams of the home; two daughters, Tina Amstead of Jonesborough, TN and Tamitha Ratliff of Kingsport, TN; four grandchildren, Makaila Brittany, Megan and Terry; five great grandchildren, Mi’ara, Audrey, Maliyah, Oliver and Everson; two sisters, Goldie “Paulette” Brown and Roxie “Tootie” Hill both of Elizabethton; and several nieces and nephews.
A open visitation for friends to stop by the funeral home and sign the guest register book will be conducted from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton or at the residence at any time.
A graveside service to honor the life of Kenneth Wayne Williams will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex – 215 Heroes Drive) with Pastor Marvin Slagle officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Churchill Hill will serve as honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Elizabethton/ Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Kenneth.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Williams family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917