JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth Wayne “Wiener” Bowman, 80 of Johnson City passed away peacefully at Life Care of Elizabethton on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Ken was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, March 24, 1942 to the late J. Frank and Dorothy Randolph Bowman. He graduated from Science Hill High School and retired from TPI. He attended Keystone Free Will Baptist Church. He grew up around baseball and his most enjoyable times were umpiring ballgames for several years. Most of the games he umpired were at Wing Deer Park in Johnson City. He was an Umpire-In-Chief for District 1 for Tennessee ASA. He enjoyed making people laugh and always had a joke to tell or a card trick to show. No matter what, he always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. Sherrell Gage would say “Kenny was one heck of a nice guy, super good friend”.
In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Bowman, three brothers: Ferrell Bowman, Charlie Bowman and Billy Joe Bowman. One Sister: Helen Arwood.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters: Tonya B. Davis and husband Kenny, and Tika L. Wimer and husband Mike. Two Sisters-In-Law: Becky Bowman and Mag Bowman. One Brother-In-Law: J.F. Arwood. Several nieces and nephews, family and friends, a special friend: Sherrell Gage.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Terry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff that cared for him at Life Care of Elizabethton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692 or www.heart. org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Bowman Family