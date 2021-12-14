JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth Wayne Emmert, 83, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Ken was born in Carter County to the late Joseph and Dimple Hopkins Emmert.
Ken proudly served in the US Air Force for four years. Ken worked as a boiler operator for the power plant at ETSU and retired from North American Rayon after 31 years. He was a member of the Dasheill Masonic Lodge #238 F&AM.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by: his wife, Peggy Perkins Emmert; and one sister, Joanne Marley.
Survivors include: two brothers, Bobby Emmert and his wife Elaine and Ronny Emmert; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend and neighbor, Deborah Stewart.
Visitation will be held from 12 PM until 2 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 12 PM. A committal service will immediately follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Emmert family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Emmert family. (423) 282-1521