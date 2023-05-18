JOHNSON CITY - On May 17, 2023, a wonderful and unique soul left this world, Kenneth Wayne Abel, age 74, of Johnson City, TN, passed away at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Washington County, Tennessee, a son of the late Fred L. Abel, Sr. and Mary Lee Maine Abel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred L. Abel, Jr. and Ross E. Abel.
It’s so hard to convey the many great qualities Kenneth possessed. He had a loving heart and cared deeply for his family and friends. He also had a sense of humor that kept everyone laughing long after the conversation ended. Kenneth just had a special knack for making people laugh and feel happy in his presence. Kenneth was a cosmetologist and owned and operated Styles By Ken for many years. He was also a CNA and worked in area nursing homes and did private duty. His patients were blessed to be in his loving care.
He was a talented musician, Kenneth enjoyed singing and playing the organ and piano in church. He had hoped to sing once more but was unable to fulfill that wish. We are certain that he is now singing with the angels.
He is survived by two sisters, Henrietta Abel and Carolyn Abel; sister-in-laws, Wanda Saults Abel and Patsy Owens Abel; one niece, Debi Abel Johnson and husband Kenny; three nephews, Fred David Abel and former wife Martha, Ross W. Abel and wife Melanie, and Tim Abel and former wife, Ashley; three great nephews, Zac, Luke and Peyton (Little Bobby) Abel; and many loving cousins that he cherished and Sugarbaby, his singing fur baby.
Committal Service and Interment will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Robert Jackson and Fred David Abel officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Francis, Adam McMillan, Matt McMillan, Kenny Byrd, Dr. Moulton “Elvis has left the building”, Chase Silver, Meghan Bowman, and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. David Moulton, Dr. Jeff Farrow, Dr. Patrick Jones, ICU & Respiratory Therapists at Franklin Woods Community Hospital for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.