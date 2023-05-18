JOHNSON CITY - On May 17, 2023, a wonderful and unique soul left this world, Kenneth Wayne Abel, age 74, of Johnson City, TN, passed away at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Washington County, Tennessee, a son of the late Fred L. Abel, Sr. and Mary Lee Maine Abel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred L. Abel, Jr. and Ross E. Abel.

It’s so hard to convey the many great qualities Kenneth possessed. He had a loving heart and cared deeply for his family and friends. He also had a sense of humor that kept everyone laughing long after the conversation ended. Kenneth just had a special knack for making people laugh and feel happy in his presence. Kenneth was a cosmetologist and owned and operated Styles By Ken for many years. He was also a CNA and worked in area nursing homes and did private duty. His patients were blessed to be in his loving care.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you