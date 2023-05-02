2 Tim. 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth W. Snowden, 79, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Kenneth graduated from Jonesboro High School. After graduation he joined his father Mack Snowden, working at "Snowden Sheet Metal." He jokingly said he then entered "Mack Snowden's School of Hard Knocks." He later purchased the business from his father and was the successful owner of "Central Heating and Air" for 53 years.
He was a home and subdivision builder and developer. He was the owner of "Gifts of Love" in Johnson City. Kenneth enjoyed buying and selling real estate. One of his greatest pleasures was traveling. He was instrumental in building churches, supporting orphanages, and various ministries.
His love for people was very evident. He enjoyed life and always said, "You can find something good in everyone." And he felt everyday was like Christmas!
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Mack H., and Reta Snowden; his late wife, Sarah J. Snowden; brothers-in-law, Norman Johnson and Allen Nelson and great nieces, Felicia, and Maria.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Trishia Kay Snowden, brothers, Ed Snowden and his wife Suzy, Gary Snowden and his wife Marjorie, Tommy Snowden and his wife Lana and Donald Mack Snowden and his wife Debbie, sisters, Linda Conner and her husband Ronald, Faye Shaffer and her husband Ray, and Donna Johnson.
He had no children of his own, but Kenneth was loved and respected by his many nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law Randy and his wife Sarah.
His love for Christ was his strength during his illness and he never wavered from his faith.
The family of Kenneth W. Snowden will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Hobart Bradshaw, Donald Mushayamunda, Clay Johnson, Rev. Lamar Garrison, Rev. Steve Guinn, and Ed Snowden officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Tim Young, Randall Walker, Chris Snowden, Corey Snowden, Jacob Young and Bo Bennett. Ministers, family, and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Sunday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Snowden family. (423) 610-7171.
