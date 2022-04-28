ELIZABETHTON - Kenneth Ray Estep Jr., 66, Elizabethton, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Born November 17, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to Carolyn Rhea McGhee Johns & the late Kenneth Ray Estep Sr. His adolescent years were spent in Muncie, Indiana prior to moving to Carter County in 1973.
Ken was a 1973 graduate of Unaka High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. For many years he was active in the Carter County Youth Club basketball league serving as a coach and referee. He currently owned and operated Computer Clinic in Elizabethton. Ken was of the Christian faith and loved spending time with his family, the Tennessee Vols, and serving as a board member on the Elizabethton Moose Lodge helping to benefit the non-profit Moose Heart/Moose Haven organizations.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Marsha Diane Estep; Son Kyle Estep, Elizabethton; Son Kevin Estep and wife Cara Estep, Atlanta, Georgia; Grandchildren – Kendall Estep, Knox Estep, Kaleb Estep, & Kayden Lemmon and Mother Amanda Lemmon; Mother, Carolyn Rhea Johns; Sister, Darlene Estep; Brother, Keith Estep; Aunt, Betty Bowers; Cousin, Diana Strano; and many other friends & family members including cousins, nieces & nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Ken Estep will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Preacher Eric Heaton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3pm Saturday prior to the service. Procession to Garland Cemetery for graveside service and internment will immediately follow the memorial services. Active Pallbearers will be Keith Estep, Kevin Estep, Kyle Estep, Bronson Winters, Eddie Spear, & Lance Buckles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Estep, Doug Tomlin and Board Members of the Elizabethton Moose Lodge. The family would like to thank the healthcare providers at Ballad Health, specifically his day nurse Shane, and all friends and family members that have shown amazing love and support during his illness. To those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moose Heart Charities at www.moosecharities.org Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
