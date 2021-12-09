Kenneth Ralston departed this life peacefully at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Though his time with us was too short, he lived his life to the fullest and never took a moment for granted.
Kenneth was born on June 3,1946 to John and Charlotte King Ralston. He grew up in Eagleville, Tennessee and returned to the area after retiring from a career in education, having served as a teacher and administrator in public schools as well as a university professor. Dr. Ralston earned a B.S. degree from MTSU and masters and doctoral degrees from Memphis State University. He shared his love of education with his family, supporting and encouraging his wife and children as they obtained their undergraduate degrees, masters degrees, and doctoral degrees in education, medicine, and law.
Kenneth devoted his retirement years to improving the land his ancestors had farmed for more than a century, particularly the farm that his great-great grandfather Hendrix purchased in 1829. He was a gifted woodcarver, furniture maker, and restorer who redeemed many treasures from the scrap heap and who blessed those who knew him with his artistry. He was forever a voracious reader and student of history, finding special joy in tracing his family lineage and in the history of Rutherford County.
Kenneth had an incredible work ethic, with never an idle minute. When he was not working at his profession or working in his shop, he was farming, gardening, caring for his family, or helping members of his church and community. He was a Presbyterian, serving as an elder in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and later as a member of the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. He loved music and musical instruments, had a beautiful voice, and was a master storyteller, entertaining young and old alike with tales from the past and present, bringing to life the characters that made up his wonderful life story.
He leaves to treasure his memory, while grieving his incredible loss, his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth, his son, John W. Ralston, his daughter Rachel Ralston Mancl, and her husband Scott; also, five much adored grandchildren, Tegan and Harley Ralston and Crosby, Knox, and Lincoln Mancl.
He is also survived by his parents, his brother Edwin (Rita) Ralston, sister Susan (Willie) Carrillo, sister-in-law Helen (Boyce) Bain, brothers-in-law Alva (Martha) Welch and Garry (Marcia) Welch, and seven nieces and nephews.
As per his instructions and his clearly expressed wishes, his body will be used for medical research at Vanderbilt University.
Those wishing to honor his life with a memorial donation are encouraged to consider the ALS Foundation or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.