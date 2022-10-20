Kenneth R. Gilliam, 80, was born February 23, 1942 to Leroy F. Gilliam and Doris M. Carroll Gilliam, and went home to be with his Savior Jesus on October 14, 2022. Kenneth had a servant’s heart and, at an early age, began his life-long devotion to emergency services, following in the footsteps of his father, Chief Leroy Gilliam, and his grandfather, Orange County Chief of Forestry, Joseph Carroll. He began his fire service career as a volunteer fireman for the Apopka Fire Department and devoted many hours to training and saving lives. He was a certified Red Cross Instructor and a State Certified Fire Trainer. Always monitoring the ever-present 24-hour Plectron Alert System and listening for Apopka’s emergency siren to respond to the fire or medical dispatch emergency call.

His professional career continued in the fire service as a full time fire fighter for Kennedy Space Center working during the Apollo series. He received a call from Orlando Chief Paul Pennington in the early 1970’s to be hired as the First Lt. for the Walt Disney Fire Department (Reedy Creek Improvement). His professional devotion to fire/safety administration, and the many certified classes he taught for the Central Florida Council, led to an offer to create the Loss Control Department for the Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He was promoted to Vice President and, through his continuing education and advancement, received a BS Degree from Rollins College and became a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) by exam. When Florida Farm Bureau reduced their services, he resigned and formed a Loss Control Company and a Health and Life Insurance Agency with his wife, Alison. His career included being the Director of Emergency Services for Alachua County, Gainesville, Florida, and a government career in Washington, D.C. as Safety Expert for the Smithsonian and Federal Aviation Administration.

Trending Recipe Video