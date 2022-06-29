ERWIN - Kenneth Preston “Bull” Foster, age 82, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A native of Erwin, Bull is a son of the late Carl and Bessie Lee (Sheehan) Foster. He was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, where he served both in the choir and as a Deacon. Bull was employed by Nuclear Fuel Services as a Chemical Operator for more than 42 years. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed fishing, singing and Bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, Bull is preceded in death by two brothers: Newman Dexter Foster and Reginald Foster; two sisters: Edna Templeton and Bobbie Scott; and one infant child.
Kenneth Preston “Bull” Foster has left behind to cherish his memory: loving wife of 61 years: Sylvia “Sue” Foster; son: Michael Preston Foster; daughters: Anita Karen Foster, Samantha Kay Ragle and husband, Larry, and April Dawn Metcalf and husband, Jason; sister: Carol McKinney and husband Dannie; brother: Stanley Foster; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Kenneth Preston “Bull” Foster in a committal service to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Reed Bagby will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Reverend Jacob Shelton. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Kaleb Metcalf, Ian Metcalf, Jacob Foster, Seth Foster, Joshua Miller and Matt Maner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bull’s name to Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, 1221 N Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.
