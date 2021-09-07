JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth Wayne Newton, went to his maker, our Lord, on Tuesday, September 5, 2021. He was 55 years old (young). He was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to Ronald James and Elva Carol Buckles Newton.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish Kenneth’s memory include his daughters, Shanoka Ratliff and Geni Tipton; 2 sisters; 3 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth’s family will be having a private service in his honor.
