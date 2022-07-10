JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth Lynn Diehl, age 78, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Harrisburg, PA, and moved to Johnson City, TN, where he graduated from Steed College.
Mr. Diehl retired from Second Harvest Food Bank and was very passionate and dedicated to serve his community. In retirement, he worked several jobs including Science Hill and ETSU athletics where he was affectionately known as the “ticket man.” Various other jobs included grilling at Cardinal Park, bookkeeping at Brother’s Keeper, and working early voting.
Mr. Diehl was a long-time member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church where he served in numerous roles including financial secretary, teller, treasurer, Church Council, usher, and many others. He touched many lives as a youth leader over the years. Mr. Diehl’s favorite past times included attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and hot air ballooning with family and friends.
Mr. Diehl was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Franklin Diehl and Edna Dietz Diehl. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Knipp Diehl; his children, Kathy (Mickey) Leonard, Steve (Regina) Diehl, and Aimee (Luke) Range; grandchildren, Michael Leonard and his fiancée, Laura Pyle, Colton Leonard, Makendra and Emily Diehl, and Nathan and Wyatt Range; and sister, Claire Ann Diehl.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice in Elizabethton for taking excellent care of Mr. Diehl.
The family of Kenneth Diehl will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Dr, Johnson City, TN 37604. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Jim Nipper. Mr. Diehl will be laid to rest at Greenelawn Memory Gardens, 4159 Asheville Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37743. Committal service information will be announced on the obituary page at www.morrisbaker.com as details are forthcoming.
Acting pallbearers will be: Steve Diehl, Michael Leonard, Colton Leonard, Nathan Range, Wyatt Range, Luke Range, Steve Cunningham, and Pete Sanders. Honorary pallbearers are: David Chalkley, Rigby Harvey, Tom Mullinax, Dave Herting, Richard Koepper, and Joe Mattson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSLC Youth Ministry, 212 Sunset Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604, Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663, and the PHIL Foundation, 158 Highland Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Diehl family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521