“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26
Kenneth Lee Smith, age 76, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at the Erwin Health Care Center. He was born on February 24, 1945 to Walter Sr., and Mable Tipton Smith. Kenny retired from ETSU Maintenance Department and went on to work for Four Oaks Healthcare Center for several years. He enjoyed dry land fish hunting with his brothers and loved spreading the word of God at the health care center where he lived for over a year.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Curt, Gene, Larry, and sister Carolyn Guinn. He is survived by four sons; Kenny, Edward, and Michael Smith of Erwin and Christopher Ricker of Washington County; Uncle Bob Tipton and wife Sarah, brother Carlos and wife Lois of Johnson City and Walter Smith Jr of Erwin, several nieces and nephews, and one granddaughter.
Special thanks to Erwin Health Care Center nurses and staff for their love and care. Kenny genuinely enjoyed living at the center. He always talked about how wonderful and kind the staff were. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12th from 5-7pm at Dillow-Taylor in Jonesborough. A graveside service, with Michael Rice as pastor, will be Thursday, October 13th at 1pm at Bethesda United Methodist Church on Cherokee Road. Pallbearers will be family and friends.