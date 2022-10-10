“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26

Kenneth Lee Smith, age 76, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at the Erwin Health Care Center. He was born on February 24, 1945 to Walter Sr., and Mable Tipton Smith. Kenny retired from ETSU Maintenance Department and went on to work for Four Oaks Healthcare Center for several years. He enjoyed dry land fish hunting with his brothers and loved spreading the word of God at the health care center where he lived for over a year.

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you