Kenneth Lee Neal passed away suddenly Friday, May 8, 2021 at JCMC. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Madelyn, sister Sandy Smith and nephew Scott Squibb.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Erma Dean, daughter Stephanie Vance, sons Kevin and Greg Neal, father Argil Neal, sisters Linda Squibb and Kathy Shoun, brother Alan Neal, 4 grandchildren, 1 great granddaugher, 2 step grandchildren and special fur baby, Coco.
Kenn loved God, his church and his family, especially his granddaughter, Jade Vance, his pride and joy.
His favorite hobby was drag racing which he enjoyed for 38 years at various drag strips across the United States.
It was his wish to be cremated with no formal funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to help with final expenses.