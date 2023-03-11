ELIZABETHTON - Kenneth Lee Lewis, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation in Elizabethton, TN. Kenneth was a native of Erwin, TN and a son of Ella Verline (Miller) Lewis and the late Cisro Lewis. Mr. Lewis was a First Sergeant in the Unites States Army Reserves. He attended Grace Fellowship Church and University Parkway Baptist Church Drive-In Ministry. Kenneth was a Certified Public Accountant and owned Lewis and Associates in Johnson City, TN. He served as a Unicoi County Commissioner, Unicoi County School Board member, was the Mayor of the Town of Unicoi for a brief time and coached Unicoi County Little League and basketball. Mr. Lewis loved politics, farming, fishing, and hunting. Kenneth loved his employees and helping his clients. He wanted everyone to know he has closed his “final gate on his farm.” In addition to his father, Kenneth is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Isaac and Rissie Johnson Lewis and maternal grandparents, Oscar and Maude Day Miller.
In addition to his mother, Kenneth Lee Lewis has left behind to cherish his memory: loving wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Starnes Lewis; son, Timothy Wayne Lewis and wife, Dee; grandchild, Haley Derry and husband, Nathan, nieces: Cindy Masters, and Staci Webb and husband, Phillip; nephew, Issac Lewis; great-grandchildren: Clayton, Justin and Easton Derry; sister, Kathy Richardson and husband, Steve; brothers: Wayne Lewis and wife, Gwen and Timothy Allen Lewis; special sister-in-law: Judy Starnes; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Kenneth Lee Lewis in a memorial service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Valley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA or Jericho Shriners of Unicoi County: 1100 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663.