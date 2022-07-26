ERWIN - Kenneth L Snipes, Jr., 67 of Erwin TN passed away peacefully on July 24th, 2022, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Ken was born in Wilmington, NC but grew up in Hampton VA. Spent his last 15 years of his life in the small town of Erwin Tennessee.
He worked at many places over the years, but his favorite careers were being a Teacher’s Assistant and a substitute teacher.
He enjoyed Garfield, Ham radio, computers, roller skating, comic books and baseball.
Ken was predeceased by his mother and father: Bonnie Snipes, Kenneth Snipes, Sr.
His father and brother-in-law; Kermit Edwards, Sr. and Kermit Edwards, Jr. and many other loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Snipes.
His daughter, Kelsey Shell, husband Dylan Shell.
His niece and nephews he helped take care of, Justin Edwards, Anthony Marsh, Alex Edwards, Abbiegale Smith. His mother-in-law, Anna Marsh, His sisters and brothers in law: Janice Hernandez (Chuy Hernandez), Sylvia Silvers (Ben Slivers), Sean Marsh, (Jamie Marsh) Sarah Edwards (Oz Edwards), Wyanet Southard.
Janet Snipes requested a celebration of life be held in His honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Kens loved one to join us in celebrating his life at Unicoi Church of God on Friday July 29th at 2 pm.
