Johnson City - Kenneth James Whaley, 41, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Cecil Whaley and Patricia Humphrey Smallman of Johnson City. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Amanda Whaley.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Humphrey Smallman; a son, Dominic Whaley; his wife, Christy Ward and their children, Haiden Whaley and Destiny Whaley; two sisters, Angela Frazier and Rebecca Blevins; maternal grandmother, Mary Humphrey; special nieces and nephew, Brittany Collins, Amber Frazier and Michael Blevins; also several uncles, aunts, cousins and nieces.
Graveside services for Kenneth will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Mount Zion Cemetery, 284 Mount Zion Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Friday from 1:00 PM until 2:30. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga avenue, Johnson City.