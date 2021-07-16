Kenneth J. Knight, born on July 27, 1949, would have been 72 on his next birthday, the day of his memorial service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home. Ken was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Frank and Anna Knight (nee Hilton). He has extended family in Tennessee, Virginia and California, his Aunt Lucy and Uncle Don and many cousins of the Hilton branch and family from his father’s side in the upper East Tennessee area.
Ken had been a Medic in the Air Force from 1971 to 1975, stationed in Thailand, where his favorite assignment was as a part of a UN mission administering vaccines and teaching villagers to play softball. He continued his coaching affiliation when he returned to work at the VA in Johnson City where he coached the women’s softball team. It was at the VA where he met and cultivated his most devoted group of “favorites”, friends who have been steadfast through all manner of life’s ups and downs. He also was a graduate of ETSU (East Tennessee State University), whose team agendas (softball, football, and basketball) kept him texting even through his most recent days of hospitalization.
Ken had a larger-than-life personality. Though he was towering in stature, Ken truly was a gentle giant. You could count on Ken for genuine, thoughtful advice- always with a big sprinkle of sarcasm! He was a connoisseur of junk food (definitely “no-kale diet”), doting cat dad to The Neems and Abby, but most of all he was a devoted friend. With his charming personality, booming voice and a hint of southern accent, it was impossible to not love Ken immediately upon meeting him. Anyone who was a friend of his was treated like family.
Where there was Ken, there was always Gail. After 43 years together, they were inseparable and exemplified true love which was contagious to everyone in their presence. Gail was Ken’s best friend and devoted companion. Ken’s unwavering loyalty and devotion to Gail could move mountains, and on a lesser scale push her unflaggingly around in wheelchairs post many running-related feet surgeries. And as all who know them, Ken was the most loving son-in-law to Gail’s mom, Charlotte, who adored him to her last breath.
In Ken’s final days, he succumbed to complications from a successful stem cell transplant. He was being treated by the most wonderfully gifted and devoted oncology and stem cell transplant staff at Jefferson University Hospital for acute myeloma leukemia which he so admirably fought. Though Ken is not here with us today, he has made an everlasting impression on the hearts of all he touched. He will be deeply missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ken’s Life Celebration on Tuesday July 27, 2021 from 10 am to 10:50 am with his Memorial Service at 11 am at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Refreshments to follow in the Funeral Home Cafe prepared by Ana’s Corner store, where Ken bought his weekly lottery (same number each week) tickets.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice or Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, 8201 NY- 58, Heuvelton, NY 13654.
To share your fondest memories of Ken, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.