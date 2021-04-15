JONESBOROUGH - Kenneth Harold Ball, 74, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his residence.
Kenneth was born and raised in Johnson City, son of the late James Elbert and Estaline Miller Ball.
Kenneth first retired from PSG in Elizabethton and then went on to work for Kroger and retired after 15 years.
He was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandbabies.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by: one sister, Maritta (Rita) Henry; one son-in-law, Bobby Ferguson; and his best friend and dog, Whitey.
Survivors include: his wife of 24 years, Joyce Ball; four daughters, Teresa France and her husband Randall, Crystal Dugger, Amy Correll and her husband Billy and Debbie Ferguson; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Whitney, Sam, Dakota, Jonathan, Joseph and Elijah; five great grandchildren, Joseph, Brooklyn, Carter, Cooper and the new baby on the way; two sisters, Cathy O’neil and her husband Dennis and Carol Butler and her husband Larry; two brothers, Roy Ball and his wife Caorlyn and Jerry Ball; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Canter officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ball family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Ball family. (423)282-1521