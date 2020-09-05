ERWIN - Kenneth “Gomer” Hensley, age 75, Erwin, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. He lived most of his life in Unicoi County and is the only son of the late William and Nancy Tipton Hensley.
Gomer was very well known throughout Erwin and Unicoi County. He loved riding his bicycle all over town and enjoyed helping anyone in anyway he could. Gomer looked out for local businesses and business owners. He was always ready to run any errand asked of him. Gomer liked talking to children.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church. Gomer was an avid bowler.
Gomer leaves behind to cherish his memory, two special cousins: Charles Hensley (Peggy) and Daniel White (Lauren), all of Unicoi; several other cousins and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 PM in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Larry Wiley will officiate the 2:00 PM graveside service in the Jobe Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made in memory of Kenneth “Gomer” Hensley to a favorite charity of your choice.
