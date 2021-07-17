ELIZABETHTON - Kenneth Gene Mann, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Dayton James & Winnie Ellen Arnett Mann. Kenneth was a 1954 graduate of Elizabethton High School, he also had classes at University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University. He served in the United States Army and the National Guard. He was an instructor for 20 years at North East State. He loved to fly and was a private Pilot for years. Kenneth was an avid UT Fan and NASCAR Fan. He loved to attend the Car shows and riding his Motorcycle and farm his family land. He was a former Airport Commissioner and a member of the Elizabethton Elks Lodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Jimmy Mann. Kenneth was a member of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of sixty years: Joyce Hardin Mann. His Daughters: Kimberly (Carl) Miller, and Paula (Donnie)Hall. Two Grandchildren: Chelsie Maupin and Abby (Andrew) Martin. Three Great Grandchildren: Gracie & Carly Jo Maupin and Kenna Kyte. One Brother: Jerry (Velma) Mann. Several nieces & nephews. His special furry companion: Whiskers.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, Minister and Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday will be: Terry Mann, Tim Mann, Carl Miller, Jr., Donnie Hall, Andrew Martin and Terry Grindstaff. Honorary Pallbearers will be his longtime friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice, Kim Nielson, APN Medical Care and his care givers for the excellent care he received during his illness. Military Honors will be provided by V.F.W. Post 2108. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Mann to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Mann family