JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth F. Jones, 95, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Elk Park, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Frank & Sarah McGuire Jones. He served in the United States Navy during World War 11. He was retired from North American Rayon Corporation after 45 years of service. He also served as a Minister for several years. He loved to farm, garden and loved to sing and play the Harmonica. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Edna Pearl Jones, by a daughter Ruthie Terry, a grandson, Jeffrey Buck, Three Sisters: Fairy Church, Mazie Hagie, and Ada Jones. Four Brothers: Baisel, Judd , Glen & Rod Jones. Brother-in-law: Jack Glover and a sister-in-law: Georgia Ford.
Survivors include a son: Tony Jones & wife Irene, a son-in-law: Edward Terry. Four Grandchildren: Mark Jones, Brian Buck& wife Tracie, Kim Reece & husband Anthony ,and Tina Buck and Mike Hughes. His Great Grandchildren: Jade Jones, Mackenzie Lyons, Josie Lyons, Riley Buck, Macie Smith & husband Cody, Kiana Buck and Ashley Buck. One Great Great Grandson: Elias Smith. Several nieces & nephews.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Kenneth will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Alan King officiating. Honorary Pastor will be Bobby Stout. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Jerry Dale Greene, Mark Jones, Brian Buck, Riley Buck, Anthony Reece, Mike Hughes, Doyle Jones and Lynn Church. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews: Paul Jones, Bill Jones, Charles Jones, Dickie Jones, JR Church, Dale Church, Lowell Church, Jeff Townsend, Kevin Townsend, Bobby Ford, Kenny Ford, Stan Hagie, Richard Hagie, Alan Jones, and Jerry Jones. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Friday afternoon or Saturday until the service hour. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Judy & Victor Deloach and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care he received during his stay there. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
