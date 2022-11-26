ERWIN - Kenneth F. Ervin, 90, Erwin, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Ken, the son of the late Leroy K. and Jimmie C. Weeks Ervin, was a native of Portales, NM, where he resided until moving to Franklin, NC in 1999, then to Johnson City in 2017. He spent most of his career as a large equipment operator at one of the world’s largest copper mines in New Mexico.
Ken enjoyed reading his Bible and was an active member of Coweeta Baptist Church in Otto, NC for eighteen years. On moving to Johnson City, he joined the Southwestern Baptist Church.
His hobbies included fishing and teaching his many grandchildren how to play dominoes.
Ken is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Patsy M. Ervin; his ten children, Frederick Wayne Ervin, Michael David Ervin, Marla Suzanne Wilkins, Shirl Diane Culp, Rodney Ryan Ervin, Mary Katherine Ervin, Laura Gail Stockton, Valerie Sue Adams, Melanie Kay Adams and Freida Louise Irby; his sister, Maggie Ervin Lincoln; and many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
The memorial service celebrating Ken’s life will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:30pm in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The Rev. Davis Hooper, officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the service from 1:30-2:30pm in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are requested to do so in Ken’s name to Coweeta Baptist Church, 780 Coweeta Church Rd., Otto, NC 28763.