ERWIN - Kenneth F. Ervin, 90, Erwin, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Ken, the son of the late Leroy K. and Jimmie C. Weeks Ervin, was a native of Portales, NM, where he resided until moving to Franklin, NC in 1999, then to Johnson City in 2017. He spent most of his career as a large equipment operator at one of the world’s largest copper mines in New Mexico.

Trending Recipe Video