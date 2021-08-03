AFTON - Kenneth Edward Baines,77, of Afton, formerly of Gray Station, passed away at his home on August 1, 2021, on his 77th birthday. He served in the Reserves from 1965-1971 in the 844th Engineers E5. He worked 42 years as a Traffic Coordinator for AFG Industries in Kingsport.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Wanda J. Baines; 2 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Evelyn Cansler, Alice Arrington, Lyle Smith, Gary & Pat Smith; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son: Troy Baines; parents: Niles E. Baines and Ellen C. Baines.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 1-3 and 5-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The prayer and graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11AM at Gray Cemetery with Lyle Smith officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer is Tony Norris.
