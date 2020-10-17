JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth Earl Brackett Sr., 79, of Johnson City, passed away at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 4th, 1940, in Kettle Island, Bell County, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Orville and Anna Shepherd Brackett.
Kenneth served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964. During his service, he was stationed at Fort Lejeune, Camp Pendleton, and at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. He was proud of his service and his country.
A graduate of Pineville High School in Kentucky, he took courses in mathematics and accounting through Coastal Carolina University, and others in accounting through East Tennessee University. He loved learning, especially mathematics.
He was the first apprenticed engineer at the Clinchfield Railroad (later CSX Transportation) and worked as a Diesel Locomotive Engineer there for over forty years. He enjoyed his work, becoming a member and later, president, of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
Kenneth had a heart for service. His true passion in life was service for the Lord. He was an elder at Buffalo Valley Christian Church, where he served as treasurer for a number of years. Often, he also tended to the rest of the church; anything from changing the lightbulbs to running service projects, you could count on his helping hands. He was also a member of many Christian organizations in his community: president of The East Tennessee Christian Men’s Fellowship, president of the Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship, as a board member of the ETSU Christian Student Fellowship, and he enjoyed serving at the Appalachian Christian Camp.
He will be remembered for his many accomplishments, but more than that for how he conducted himself as he accomplished them. He was a true Kentucky gentleman, acting with grace in every situation. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Kenneth always made sure that his family was taken care of, raising his siblings and later his children with compassion and patience.
Those left to cherish Kenneth’s memory include his wife of nearly 58 years, Ann Laws Brackett; children, Pamela Sue Brackett Holben and husband David, Karen Sherry Brackett, and Kenneth Brackett II; grandson, Henry David Holben; Siblings, Orville Brackett Jr. and wife Barbara, Sandra Sue Messer and husband Don, James Gordon Brackett and wife Marilyn, and Charles Thomas Brackett and wife Vanessa; nieces and nephews, John Brackett, Mark Brackett, Rebecca Brackett, Linda Brackett, Shaun Brackett, Kirby Messer, Lisa Bennett, and Charlie Brackett; brother-in-law, Martin Laws and wife Phyllis, Phillip Laws and wife Diane.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandfather, John Brackett.
The family of Kenneth Brackett will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Mr. Roland Whittemore. A committal service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 9:50 AM.
The family would like to thank those who showed Kenneth such care during his life and his illness: Ron Joyce, his family in Christ who lifted him in prayer, the kind staff at Avalon Hospice, and the men and women of the Veteran’s Administration.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s honor to the Buffalo Valley Christian Church.
