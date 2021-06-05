If you are reading this, then my time on earth is through. Being of sound mind, but not so much of body, I wrote my own obituary.
My name is Kenneth Douglas. Better known as Butch to my friends & family. I died June 2, 2021 after a long battle with metastatic melanoma. I was born Feb 26, 1956 in Joliet Ill, but I was raised in JC TN by my grandparents whom I loved dearly. I worked a lot of jobs in my life. Until I had an accident, while working at Evans Welding, that left me disabled. I also played the drums in the Second Time Around Band which I enjoyed thoroughly. That is where I met my wife. She came over one night to hear us practice. I knew as soon as I laid eyes on her I was gonna marry that gal. I love country music and loved to go to Nashville and go honkytonking on 5th & Broadway with my buddies and special friend the late Dale Rowe. I loved the holidays and I would put up thousands of Christmas lights and figures every year for everyone’s enjoyment. I helped my wife out at her beauty shop where I met lots of her customers and I came to love them as they did me. I tried to keep everyone entertained while Tammy was busy with stories and jokes and kidded around with them. Tammy always said I had girlfriends from 9 to 90. One I was especially close to was the late Elizabeth Butler. Everyone would always say, knowing that I was dying, that I had the best outlook on life. I never worried about dying. I’m good with God. I was too busy living and enjoying life. I was preceded in death by my mom, Jean Douglas. My grandfather, I called “Pop”, John Douglas, my grandmother “Granny” Gladys Douglas, my brother Jim Douglas and a brother-in-law that was like a brother to me Roger Carper. I leave this world survived by my loving wife who has stood by my side and took care of me for over 40 years, Tammy Douglas of JC. I love you honey. A loving daughter Raina Williams & her partner Jason Hampton of Gray. Daddy loves you baby girl. A grandson that I love, and helped raise like he was my own son, Jared Shelton, of the home. You’ll always be my little buddy man. My big brother Ed Douglas & wife Lynette of JC. Love you Doogal. I have two granddaughters in Cincinnati OH. Bridget & Michelle Tranor. Papaw loves & cherishes the time I got to spend with you. I wanted to give a special thanks to Bridget & Michelle’s “Poppa” and “Madre”, Jamie & Adrilu Tranor for raising these girls to be fine young ladies. And thank you for letting us be part of the girl’s lives.
I also have a grandson Jonathan Lancaster & great grandson Kobe Lancaster that live in Sweetwater Tn. Wished I could have seen you both.
I have two more grandchildren, Brandon Brown & Sister Richelle Brown of JC. Papaw wants you to know he always loved & missed you both very much.
I have two “adopted” granddaughters, Amber & Sister Sarah, aka “Spud” Merryman. Thanks for all the love you showed Papaw. And thank you to their parents Billy & April Merryman who were family to us. And helped us out so much.
A special mention to my “adopted” son Michael “Petetie” Weems & wife Jamie & their son Enzo. Your daddy loves ya!
I wanted give thanks to my friends at Chilis Restaurant, Katelyn, who always had “sweet daddy’s” coffee on. Allison, honey, thanks for the hugs, and giving me the nickname Squirrel Turd. A big thanks to Sarah for the yummy cake. And managers Carlton & Dwayne for being so good to us.
And at I-Hop, where I love to eat breakfast, I want to thank Tanya, who always remembered my order, and “got my bread out of the bag” so I could sop up my egg yolks.
And my little fur baby kitty named AZ, who means the world to me. She was my constant companion at night, laying by my side so I could pet her.
I had several nieces, nephews and others.
As far as any arrangements, there are not any. Tammy may have a celebration of life party later for me. I am to be cremated, and my ashes be brought back home. Anyone who wanted to see me came while I was alive.
I just wanted peace in my last days on earth. And I left this world with a clear conscience, and a satisfied mind. By god it’s been one hell of a party.
So until we all meet again, I’ll say goodbye.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written by the deceased Kenneth before his passing.