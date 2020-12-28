Kenneth Dean Shepard, age 73, passed away after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Kenneth was a resident of Johnson City where he was also born. He was the son of the late Charlie Ervin and Mary Sliger Shepard.
Kenneth was retired from Eastman Chemical Company where he worked as a mechanic. He served in the United States Army and was devoted to the Lord and was a fifty year member of Elizabethton Church of Christ where served as an Elder for twenty seven of those years. He was a woodworker and a handyman.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in passing by one brother; Randy Shepard.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife; Diana Winters Shepard, sons; Nathan Shepard and wife Kimberly and Spenser Shepard and wife Nichole, grandchildren; Zoe, Luke, Elijah, Caleb and Jude Shepard, brothers; Lyons, Sherrill and Roger Shepard, and sisters; Dawn Cox, Yvonne Leonard, and Ann Cunningham. Several nieces, nephews, and other family also remain to carry on his legacy.
A private graveside service to honor the life of Kenneth Shepard will be conducted at Washington County Memory Gardens. There will be a virtual Celebration of Life service through Elizabethton Church of Christ YouTube channel on Monday, December 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to High Rock Bible Camp 2710 Mabe Stanleytown Rd, Duffield, VA 24244 or Keep It Real Prison Ministry donations will be gratefully accepted through Pay Pal on the website at http://keepitrealministry.com, or may be mailed to 582 Lenwood Dr, Slidell, LA 70458.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Washington Co., TN mask mandate graveside attendees are required to wear a mask and social distance at all times.