ELIZABETHTON - Kenneth Dale Thomas, age 54, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Carter County, Tennessee, he was the son of Edward Thomas and Edna Hicks Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alvin E. and Orla Holtsclaw Hicks, and his paternal grandparents, Gurney and Helen Treadway Thomas; his father-in-law, Shelby Williams; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a 1984 graduate of Hampton High School where he was voted “Mr. HHS” his senior year and played on the football team for four years. After graduation, he attended East Tennessee State University, graduating in 1988. He was employed by the Carter County Board of Education as a Student Management System Coordinator. He was a member of Beck Mountain Baptist Church.
Ken enjoyed bluegrass music and went to Japan for two weeks in 2005 with a local bluegrass group and entertained the citizens of that country. He also played the doghouse bass for other musical groups in the area throughout the years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sharon Williams Thomas; two daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) Powell and husband Brent Powell and Suzanne James and husband Caleb James; one grandson, Owen Thomas Powell; one sister and brother-in-law, Karen Joyce and Mark Timbs; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nina Williams Hyder and husband Tommy Hyder; two nephews, Cody Hyder and wife Kelly Hyder and Adam Timbs and wife Allison Timbs; one niece, Shelly Hyder Martin and husband Dave Martin; mother-in-law, Linda Williams; five aunts and three uncles, Carrie Keene, Ruby Bennett, Ruth Barrie and husband Rick Barrie, Gary Thomas and wife Kay Thomas, James (Jim) Taylor and Kathleen Thomas Carden; four lifelong friends, Sam Stout, Brian Mathes, Tim Cable and Mick Kyte and numerous cousins also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Kenneth Dale Thomas will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Ronnie Campbell and Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, minister, officiating. Music will be under the direction of J.P. Mathes and Leona Mathes. Active pallbearers will be Brent Powell, Caleb Jones, Adam Timbs, Mickey Kyte, Mark Timbs, Tim Andrews, Jack Jaynes, Cody Hyder, Gary Jenkins and Dave Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Mathes, Tim Cable, Dan Boner, Rick Guinn, Sam Stout, Jerry Sanders, Michael Laws and the employees of the Carter County Board of Education. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at 10:15 AM at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton on Friday, to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to East Tennessee Christian Home, 517 Allen Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643, TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd #7, Elizabethton, TN 37643, Hale Community Ministries, 1301 Arney Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or the Hampton High School Football Team, 766 1st Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37658.
Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
