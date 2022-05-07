KINGSPORT - Kenneth D. Adkins, age 82, Kingsport, formerly of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He is a son of the late Horace and Bobbie Miller Adkins. Kenneth was born in Yancey County, North Carolina and he lived most of his life in Unicoi County.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran, having served his country honorably. After his military service, Kenneth briefly worked for NASA in their Marine Biology program. Kenneth retired from CSX Transportation where he was an Engineer for twenty-seven years. He was bored with retirement and began working for Wal-Mart where he was employed for nine years.
Kenneth was a member of Tri-City Worship Church. He was a member of the Kingsport Moose Lodge, The Eagles and ETSU Archaeology Group. Kenneth’s passion was Archaeology, he loved hunting for arrowheads, rocks and other artifacts. Also, he enjoyed exploring caves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Marie Adkins on January 7, 2022; two brothers: Dennis and Gene Adkins; mother-in-law, Hazel Pauline Wilson; brother-in-law, Thomas Wilson.
Kenneth leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his wife of thirty-eight years, Linda Wilson Adkins; seven children: JoLynn Adkins Williams, Kenny Adkins, both of Cocoa Beach, FL, Jeanene Adkins Steadman, Joshua Adkins, Daniel Coggins, all of Kingsport, Michelle Lorence, Atlanta, GA; father-in-law, Hoover Wilson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Roy Prater; his special fur babies: Tootsie and Ziggy; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Kenneth’s family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Noon on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bryan Warren will officiate the 12:00 p.m. funeral service. Kenneth’s father-in-law, Hoover Wilson will share remarks. Music will be provided by Keyla Morelock. His graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 4933. Pallbearers will be Mike Fuller, Cody Adkins, Luke Hensley, Michael Paige, Ray Prater and Rusty Watts. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Adkins family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Adkins family. (423) 743-1380.