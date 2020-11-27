JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth Carl Lyon, 77, Johnson City, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born and raised in Johnson City, he was a son of Oscar Lee and Lucile White Lyon. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by brothers, Dr. Leland Lyon and Rev. Gale Lyon.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years and high school sweetheart, Donna Andrews Lyon; sons, Dr. Kenneth Carleton Lyon (Sanja), and Gregory Franklin Lyon (Heather); grandchildren, Jake Lyon, Lucy Whelan(Mike), Anna Lyon, Ronnie Lyon, Emily Lyon and Thomas Lyon, all of Johnson City; brothers, Dana, Steve and Bobby and their wives; several nieces and nephews, and more friends than anyone could ever wish for.
Ken was the owner of Ken Lyon Insurance Agency for more than 40 years.
He was an active member of Cherokee United Methodist Church, Eden United Methodist Church and currently Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Ken was well recognized as a community leader and contributed his time and efforts to numerous organizations, including the Washington County Johnson City Boys Club, Lions Club, American Heart Association, Johnson City Life Underwriters, and was past President of Cherokee School PTA, Wash. Co. JC Boy's Club and Greenwood Ruritan Club. Probably the two accomplishments that he was most proud of were the two golf tournaments that he started in order to benefit Buffalo Mountain United Methodist Church Camp, and the Kermit Tipton Golf Tournament to provide scholarships for Science HIll High School student athletes. He will be remembered by many as "Coach Lyon" from his years of volunteering as a youth sports coach for T-ball, football and basketball.
Ken also served 3 terms as a Washington County Commissioner, fiercely representing his local community's interests.
He loved his family above all else and shared with Donna how blessed they were almost on a daily basis. One of the highlights of each day was seeing the staff of the Shamrock and having lunch with his wonderful friends in the "back room". His wife fondly referred to them as "The Shamronian Society".
When Ken said "hand me the guitar", everyone knew they were in for a treat, he might have you laughing or bring a tear to your eye but you went away with a smile. Those that knew Ken best understood that golf and music were his passions.
The graveside funeral service for Ken will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., in Eden-Greenwood Cemetery at Eden United Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659. The Reverend Paul Longmire and Chaplain Steven Spell will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Blevins, Chuck Bowman, Marty Carder, Harry “Cookie” Cook, Jack Cox, David Godsey, Chuck Gordon, Jerry Harkleroad, Harry Harman, John Hathaway, Carleton “Cotty” Jones, Jake Lyon, Ronnie Lyon, Thomas Lyon, John Manis, Larry Manis, Larry “Choo” Tipton, Carl Williams, Gary “Mouse” Williams, and the Science Hill Class of ’63. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Saturday and are asked to please wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations in Ken’s name be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Lyon family.