JOHNSON CITY - Kenneth (Buddy) Crowe departed for his final voyage to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, 4/21/21.
He was 84 and a veteran of the Armed Services for 23 years. He owned and operated Ken's Quality Plumbing for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Crowe, his mother, Ruby Opal Willis and his brother Dennis (Doodle) Crowe.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Brenda Buck Crowe; daughters, Kimberly Pierce and Trina Crowe Blankenship (husband Charles); three grandchildren, Gary Nave (who he considered a son), Ashley Nave and Coleman Blankenship; two great-grandchildren, Oliva and Gabriella; three brothers, Reverend Paul Crowe (wife Helen), Jerry Crowe, step-brother Ron Crowe; his beloved sister Jean Driskell (husband Jimmy); brothers-in-law, David (Timmy) Buck, Genie Buck (wife Mary Evelyn), Carroll Buck (wife Doris); sister in law, Teresa Buck; along with several nieces, nephews, and many loving friends and neighbors.
A small, private graveside service will be held at Mountain Home Cemetery, 4/26/21 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project in Ken's name.
Condolences can be sent to Kenneth’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
