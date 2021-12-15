KINGSPORT - Kenneth Anderson, 79, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully following a brief battle with A.L.S. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Ballad Hospice, Bristol, TN.
He was born October 28, 1942, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Harvey and Ruth Balthis Anderson.
Kenneth was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who made family his main priority.
He enjoyed boating, fishing and setting on his dock viewing the lake. Kenneth was especially proud of his grandson, Seth and faithfully supported him by attending all his sporting events.
Kenneth was a life-time member of the Kingsport Life Saving Crew and served there for fifty years. He was a charter member of the Warrior’s Path Volunteer Fire Department and coached girls basketball with the Indian Springs Optimist Club for fifteen years.
Kenneth retired from Century Link following thirty-nine years of service.
He was a committed Christian and active member of Blountville Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving sister, Kathryn Shoemaker; brother-in-law, Tommy Anderson; paternal and maternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish Kenneth’s memory are his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Maxie “Mackie” Anderson; loving daughter, Kendra Gebhardt (Ryan); grandson, Seth Gebhardt who was his pride and joy; nieces, Katrina Mullins (Mike), Karen Smith; great-niece, Rachel Mullins; great-nephew, Grant Mullins; brothers-in-law, Nile Shoemaker and Robert L. Compton (Debra); sister-in-law, Betty Anderson; several cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dwight Shaffer, Minister and Bob Underwood, Minister officiating.
It was Kenneth’s request to be cremated and have a private family Inurnment Service at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, 1100 Crescent Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660, Blountville Christian Church, 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN 37617 or Morrison City Christian Church, P.O. Box 4006, Kingsport, TN 37665.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Kenneth Anderson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.