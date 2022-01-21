Kenneth Allen Parham's faith became sight on Thursday, January 20th, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a prolonged illness. Kenneth was born on January 22, 1947 in Harriman, TN. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Earnie and Louise Parham, sister-in-law Victoria Adams and dear cousin Ronnie McDermitt.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Parham, daughter Kara Wittenberg (Allen), son Zach Parham (Gina), four grandsons, Gabriel Wittenberg, Cashel Wittenberg, Silas Parham, and Israel Parham, sister Rena Parham, and brother-in-law Mike Adams.
Kenneth, first and foremost, loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. He was saved in 1971 at South Harriman Baptist Church. He served as a deacon to all of the congregations he joined, which included Marion Baptist Church, North Johnson City Baptist Church, Central Baptist Church, Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church of Maryville. He found much joy in studying the word of God.
Kenneth graduated from Harriman High School in 1965. He went on to receive a BS degree in Industrial Technology from Tennessee Technological University, where he met his soulmate, Janet, in 1967 and they were married in July, 1969. He also participated in a master's level program at The University of Tennessee in Industrial Education. Upon graduation, he began his career as a guidance counselor at a vocational school. He found great joy in helping students and veterans get vocational training for various careers. He moved on to many different managerial paths in employee relations, safety, and personnel, finally serving as Vice President of Human Resources at General Shale Brick Products. He achieved his greatest promotion to grandfather to Gabriel, Cashel, Silas and Israel beginning in 2007.
Kenneth was an avid fly fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He loved living in Maryville, near family, and helping to cheer on the University of Tennessee Volunteers. He would want all who knew him to love the Lord with all their heart and their neighbors as themselves and to remember:
"For God so loved the world, He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16
Memorial service will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Maryville First Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.