UNICOI - Kennedy “Diddy” Reigna Potter, age 2, of Unicoi, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville, TN after a courageous battle. Kennedy is the beautiful daughter of Robert Christopher Potter and Lindsey Madrea Williams. She loved to play with her siblings and loved to laugh. Kennedy was a blessing to everyone who knew her. Kennedy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruby and Johnnie Huskins and a great uncle, Bryon Potter.
Kennedy “Diddy” Reigna Potter leaves behind to cherish her memory: Father: Chris Potter and fiancée, Brianna McKinney; Mother: Lindsey Williams and fiancé, Christopher Kissick; Paternal Grandparents: Bobby and Lisa Potter; Maternal Grandparents: Shona Huskins and Verlin Guinn;
Brothers and Sisters: Khloe Potter, Klaire Potter, Brantley McKinney, Jayden Caldwell, Dinara Kissick, Erica Kissick, Eli Kissick; Baby Sister on the way: Faylynn Potter; Loving Uncles and Aunts: Thomas Potter and fiancée, Katie Oliver, Terry Williams and fiancée, Alexis Bridges; Cousins: Waylon and Kinsley Williams, Mason and Easton Hamby.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Kennedy Reigna Potter in a visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. The family will attend a private committal service at a later date. Lindsey Williams, Chris Potter, Thomas Potter, and Bobby Potter will serve as pallbearers.
