HAMPTON - Kelvin Dewayne Hartley, 48, Hampton passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Signature Health Care after an extended illness. He was born March 6, 1973 in Elizabethton. Kelvin was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was an employee of American Water Heater-AO Smith for 27 plus years. Kelvin was an avid NASCAR Fan. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was of the Christian Faith. He was preceded in death by his mother: Kathy Marie Hill Hartley.
Survivors include his wife: Christine Collins Hartley. His Daughter: Felicity Marie Hartley. His Father & Step-Mother: Tonie & Rose Mary Pierce Hartley. A Step-Brother: William Timbs and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The body will be cremated . The family would like to express a special “Thank You to Dr. Reid Thompson and the team of Neurosurgeon at Vanderbilt University Hospital and the staff of Signature Health for the excellent care Kelvin received during his stay there.
Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site
