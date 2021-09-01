CHUCKEY - Kelly “Bullet” Humphrey, age 50, of Chuckey passed away Tuesday August 31, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a long-time truck driver and a huge Nascar fan. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 23 yrs: Misty Humphrey, 3 children: Chassity and David McCurry, Dusty Humphrey and fiancé Sydney Taylor, Joey Humphrey, grandchildren: Kayleigh, Aria, Zander, and Addison Murdock, mother: Jackie Humphrey Patterson, 4 sisters and brother-in-law: Ginger Ball, Michele Fillers, Mindy and Squeaky Dooley, Martha Renner, very special niece: Jessica Lamb and several other nieces and nephews, special friends: James Masters, Squeaky Dooley, Greg Fellers, JC Dunbar, Daryl Broyles, Buck Walters, Dusty Cravens, Sammy Penley.
Preceded in death by his father: Roy Humphrey.
Pallbearers: Squeaky Dooley, Dalton Lamb, Tyler Renner, JC Dunbar, Sammy Penley, Rick Crawford, David H. McCurry, David J. McCurry
The family will be receiving friends from 3 to 5pm Fri at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. Funeral will follow at 5pm. Interment will be in GraceLand Memorial Gardens with Dalton Lamb officiating.